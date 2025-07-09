FRISCO, Texas (KXXV) — The Big 12 Conference is seeing an increase of eyes after the success of last season.

Watch the full story here:

Big 12 Media Days 2025: A look at Baylor football

For Baylor, this is the first time the 2025 Bears speak on the season. Head coach Dave Aranda in his presser said that this is the deepest roster he's ever been a part of.

"Hungry, yeah, hungry. They, they love ball and they want more and they want they want to be respected," Aranda said.

"You know, in years past, we obviously had the talent, but now it's we've got multiple guys in each room that can step up when their numbers called and go out there and make plays when they when they need to," quarterback Sawyer Robertson said.

The Bears are coming off an 8-5 season that led to a Texas Bowl appearance. The Bears want to keep that momentum from last year.

"I feel like we we knew we were good we knew we were capable of it. We just had to get it done and put things together, put the pieces together, and it worked out," defensive lineman Jackie Marshall said.

"A lot of the guys that are here right now and that had roles in last year's successful season, we're also on that 3-9 season when nobody liked us," Robertson said.

Baylor opens the season against Auburn on a Friday. Despite the expectations rising and the Bears receiving preseason awards, it's all about week one.

"The accolades and stuff, it's really cool to have — really cool to kind of receive those honors. You can have all these preseason kind of potential things, but if you don't do anything, then like what's the point?" wide receiver Josh Cameron said.

"We just gonna worry about each week. So I would say the first game, and it's an SEC team on a Friday night game — blackout, can't like ask no more than that," safety Devyn Bobby said.

"It's gonna kind of set the standard for the season. We want to send a message and so, we're looking to do that, especially in a prime time Friday night matchup," Robertson said.

Big 12 Media Days wrap up with day two at The Star.

