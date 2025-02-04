Chad President reflects on being named Temple head football coach

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The Temple Wildcats are entering a new era, picking Chad President to lead the team as its new head football coach.

"When you get text messages, you get 467 text messages over the weekend. I think that hits you a bit, but it probably won't hit me until we walk out here for our first home game," President said.

He takes over for Scott Stewart and has set his expectations for his first season.

"When I was looking for a job leaving Midway, he was one of the first ones that called me, and I am so very thankful for him and what he did not only for Temple but also for our Temple kids," he said.

"The expectations are to win, and I think those are great expectations, but if we talk about not just winning on the football field, we talk about winning in the classroom, winning in the community, you know, making sure I'm treating people with respect, taking accountability," he said.

"President was the offensive coordinator last season and is more than familiar with the program. He graduated from Temple High School in 2015, leading the Wildcats to a state championship appearance in 2014. To him, this is all a dream come true.

"My high school self will tell me, now you did it. This was your dream, this is something that you wanted to do since you were 12 years old and he'd say you did it," President said.

Temple finished this past season 7-4 and made it to the postseason. We shall see how Temple football will look going into the 2025 season.

Follow Shahji on social media!