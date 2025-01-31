Gatesville ISD announces Jose Aguirre as new head football coach

GATESVILLE, Texas — The Gatesville Independent School District announced a new head football coach on Friday.

Jose Aguirre has been tapped for the role, though it is not yet official.

Aguirre wrote on X:

Excited and humbled by this opportunity. We have a TREMENDOUS community and I hope to continue to build on what we’ve been able to do the last few years. My family and I are truly blessed to be part of this amazing school district. GO FIGHTIN’ HORNETS!

Gatesville ISD says Aguirre will be recommended to the school board in February as the next head football coach and assistant athletic director.