Groesbeck head coach Jerry Bomar announces retirement

GROESBECK, Texas (KXXV) — Groesbeck head coach Jerry Bomar announces his retirement from coaching.

Bomar led the Groesbeck Goats in two different eras.

He led the Goats to a state championship in 1991 during his first tenure. Bomar returned to the program as the head coach and athletic director in 2019.

25 News reached out for a statement, and the coach kept it simple, " It's simply time to enjoy life," Bomar said.

This past season, Groesbeck finished 4-6 and 0-5 in district play.

Bomar will officially retire on December 31.

