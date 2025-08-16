Baylor Nation packs the house for 'Meet the Bears' event

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Saturday was all about Baylor nation, as the football team hosts its annual Meet the Bears event.

There's plenty of merch, games and getting the chance to meet the players for pictures and autographs.

"It's one of the funnest times. When I feel — you know, frustrated or angry or pissed off or anything, this always makes me happy," head coach Dave Aranda said.

"To see people that that want to be able to see our players and just love Baylor and love Baylor football it's just really cool to see," he said.

"Two weeks from now when this place is rocking, you know, we need as many fans as we can get, you know, that's really critical part of the game," quarterback Sawyer Robertson said.

"I know we feel it, you know, whenever we play in home games and so — just excited to do a little something for for all the fans," Robertson said.

Fans also got to take pictures with the new chrome helmets. For them, it's a dream come true. For alumni, they love to see how much the athletic program and the university is growing.

"I asked Steve, did you ever envision that when we were here at Baylor in the mid-sixties that we would ever have anything like this? And he said, absolutely not," Baylor fan Ben Hagins said.

"It's the amazing thing. This place has grown tremendously," Baylor fan Steve Van Wagner said.

"It's for them. It's for our fans and so it's a great opportunity to have some fun photo ops and then just Meet the Bears itself is just a great opportunity to engage with a wonderful team and staff and so just excited to to be face to face with the community," Baylor Deputy Athletics director and COO, Jovan Overshown said.

A packed house on Saturday as it looks to be a packed stadium on Friday, August 29 when Baylor hosts Auburn.

