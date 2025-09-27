Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Baylor football takes on Oklahoma State in Stillwater: score updates

STILLWATER, Oklahoma (KXXV) — The Baylor Bears are back on the road taking on Oklahoma State in Stillwater.

Baylor is looking to bounce back after their loss at home against Arizona State.

This is Oklahoma State's first game since firing head coach Mike Gundy.

Keep checking in as we will update you on scores for Baylor vs Oklahoma State!

UPDATE:

End 1Q
Baylor - 7
Oklahoma St - 7

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood