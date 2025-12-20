Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Texas A&M vs Miami: First round CFP game and score updates

Texas A&M football
Shahji Adam
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXXV) — The playoffs are here for college football and the first round comes to Kyle Field as No. 7 Texas A&M hosts No. 10 Miami.

The winner advances to the Cotton Bowl against Ohio State.

The Aggies finished the regular season 11-1 and are coming off a loss to the Texas Longhorns. A&M looks to bounce back in the first round.

Be sure to keep checking this article for game and score updates!

1st Quarter (0-0)

- A&M got the opening kickoff
- The Aggies marched down the field to get into Miami territory but a false start on 4th down forced a punt for A&M
- On Miami's first drive, it would be short lived as they would only get one first down and punt
- A&M again would march down the field, but Marcel Reed would fumble the ball and the Hurricanes would get the turnover

