UIL Realignment Day: District changes for Central Texas teams

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Christmas comes early for our Central Texas coaches as they see their new districts and conferences for the 2026 season.

Let's look at our local teams and their districts:

1A Division 1

District 14

- Abbott

- Aquilla

- Coolidge

- Gholson

- Penelope

District 15

- Evant

- Jonesboro

- Lometa

- Oglesby

1A Division 2

District 14

- Bynum

- Ladonia Fannindel

- Mount Calm

- Oakwood

- Trinidad

2A Division 1

District 8

- Axtell

- Bosqueville

- Dawson

- Italy

- Itasca

- Riesel

- Valley Mills

District 13

- Bruceville-Eddy

- Granger

- Hearne

- Marlin

- Moody

- Rosebud-Lott

- Thorndale

District 14

- Centerville

- Corrigan-Camden

- Groveton

- Iola

- Jewett Leon

- Lovelady

- Normangee

2A Division 2

District 8

- Crawford

- Frost

- Hubbard

- Mart

- Meridian

- Santo

- Wortham

District 13

- Bartlett

- Bremond

- Burton

- Chilton

- Holland

- Milano

- Snook

- Somerville

3A Division 1

District 6

- Grandview

- Groesbeck

- Keene

- Mexia

- Palmer

- West

- Whitney

District 12

- Caldwell

- Cameron Yoe

- Franklin

- Little River Academy

- Lorena

- McGregor

- Rockdale

- Troy

3A Division 2

District 5

- Clifton

- Comanche

- Dublin

- Eastland

- Hamilton

- Millsap

- Rio Vista

- Tolar

District 13

- Anderson-Shiro

- Florence

- Lexington

- Rogers

- Schulenburg

- Thrall

4A Division 1

District 11

- Bay City

- El Campo

- Navasota

- Needville

- Royal

- Sealy

- West Columbia Columbia

4A Division 2

District 5

- Glen Rose

- Hillsboro

- Kemp

- Uplift Hampton Prep

- Venus

District 9

- Athens

- Brownsboro

- Canton

- Madisonville

- Rusk

- Van

District 12

- Burnet

- China Spring

- Jarrell

- Lampasas

- Marble Falls

- Stephenville

5A Division 1

District 12

- College Station

- A&M Consolidated

- Georgetown

- Killeen

- Shoemaker

- Leander Glenn

- Connally

- Hendrickson

- Weiss

5A Division 2

District 8

- Belton

- Brenham

- Rudder

- Ellison

- Waco

- Waco University

6A

District 12

- Bryan

- Copperas Cove

- Chaparral

- Harker Heights

- Lake Belton

- Temple

- Midway

Follow Shahji on social media!