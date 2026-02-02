Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
UIL Realignment Day: District changes for Central Texas teams

Shahji Adam
Posted

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Christmas comes early for our Central Texas coaches as they see their new districts and conferences for the 2026 season.

Let's look at our local teams and their districts:

1A Division 1

District 14
- Abbott
- Aquilla
- Coolidge
- Gholson
- Penelope

District 15
- Evant
- Jonesboro
- Lometa
- Oglesby

1A Division 2

District 14
- Bynum
- Ladonia Fannindel
- Mount Calm
- Oakwood
- Trinidad

2A Division 1

District 8
- Axtell
- Bosqueville
- Dawson
- Italy
- Itasca
- Riesel
- Valley Mills

District 13
- Bruceville-Eddy
- Granger
- Hearne
- Marlin
- Moody
- Rosebud-Lott
- Thorndale

District 14
- Centerville
- Corrigan-Camden
- Groveton
- Iola
- Jewett Leon
- Lovelady
- Normangee

2A Division 2

District 8
- Crawford
- Frost
- Hubbard
- Mart
- Meridian
- Santo
- Wortham

District 13
- Bartlett
- Bremond
- Burton
- Chilton
- Holland
- Milano
- Snook
- Somerville

3A Division 1

District 6
- Grandview
- Groesbeck
- Keene
- Mexia
- Palmer
- West
- Whitney

District 12
- Caldwell
- Cameron Yoe
- Franklin
- Little River Academy
- Lorena
- McGregor
- Rockdale
- Troy

3A Division 2

District 5
- Clifton
- Comanche
- Dublin
- Eastland
- Hamilton
- Millsap
- Rio Vista
- Tolar

District 13
- Anderson-Shiro
- Florence
- Lexington
- Rogers
- Schulenburg
- Thrall

4A Division 1

District 11
- Bay City
- El Campo
- Navasota
- Needville
- Royal
- Sealy
- West Columbia Columbia

4A Division 2

District 5
- Glen Rose
- Hillsboro
- Kemp
- Uplift Hampton Prep
- Venus

District 9
- Athens
- Brownsboro
- Canton
- Madisonville
- Rusk
- Van

District 12
- Burnet
- China Spring
- Jarrell
- Lampasas
- Marble Falls
- Stephenville

5A Division 1

District 12
- College Station
- A&M Consolidated
- Georgetown
- Killeen
- Shoemaker
- Leander Glenn
- Connally
- Hendrickson
- Weiss

5A Division 2

District 8
- Belton
- Brenham
- Rudder
- Ellison
- Waco
- Waco University

6A

District 12
- Bryan
- Copperas Cove
- Chaparral
- Harker Heights
- Lake Belton
- Temple
- Midway

