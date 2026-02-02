UIL Realignment Day: District changes for Central Texas teams

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Christmas comes early for our Central Texas coaches as they see their new districts and conferences for the 2026 season.
Let's look at our local teams and their districts:
1A Division 1
District 14
- Abbott
- Aquilla
- Coolidge
- Gholson
- Penelope
District 15
- Evant
- Jonesboro
- Lometa
- Oglesby
1A Division 2
District 14
- Bynum
- Ladonia Fannindel
- Mount Calm
- Oakwood
- Trinidad
2A Division 1
District 8
- Axtell
- Bosqueville
- Dawson
- Italy
- Itasca
- Riesel
- Valley Mills
District 13
- Bruceville-Eddy
- Granger
- Hearne
- Marlin
- Moody
- Rosebud-Lott
- Thorndale
District 14
- Centerville
- Corrigan-Camden
- Groveton
- Iola
- Jewett Leon
- Lovelady
- Normangee
2A Division 2
District 8
- Crawford
- Frost
- Hubbard
- Mart
- Meridian
- Santo
- Wortham
District 13
- Bartlett
- Bremond
- Burton
- Chilton
- Holland
- Milano
- Snook
- Somerville
3A Division 1
District 6
- Grandview
- Groesbeck
- Keene
- Mexia
- Palmer
- West
- Whitney
District 12
- Caldwell
- Cameron Yoe
- Franklin
- Little River Academy
- Lorena
- McGregor
- Rockdale
- Troy
3A Division 2
District 5
- Clifton
- Comanche
- Dublin
- Eastland
- Hamilton
- Millsap
- Rio Vista
- Tolar
District 13
- Anderson-Shiro
- Florence
- Lexington
- Rogers
- Schulenburg
- Thrall
4A Division 1
District 11
- Bay City
- El Campo
- Navasota
- Needville
- Royal
- Sealy
- West Columbia Columbia
4A Division 2
District 5
- Glen Rose
- Hillsboro
- Kemp
- Uplift Hampton Prep
- Venus
District 9
- Athens
- Brownsboro
- Canton
- Madisonville
- Rusk
- Van
District 12
- Burnet
- China Spring
- Jarrell
- Lampasas
- Marble Falls
- Stephenville
5A Division 1
District 12
- College Station
- A&M Consolidated
- Georgetown
- Killeen
- Shoemaker
- Leander Glenn
- Connally
- Hendrickson
- Weiss
5A Division 2
District 8
- Belton
- Brenham
- Rudder
- Ellison
- Waco
- Waco University
6A
District 12
- Bryan
- Copperas Cove
- Chaparral
- Harker Heights
- Lake Belton
- Temple
- Midway