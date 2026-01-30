Baylor women's basketball looks to keep win streak alive

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Eight games, no losses.

Baylor women's basketball is on a roll, with their most recent victory being a dominant 82-66 showing against Houston.

Watch the full story here:

Baylor women's basketball looks to keep win streak

The Bears are currently tied with TCU for first place in the conference and are ranked No. 14 nationally.

Now, they're hoping to maintain this momentum against No. 22. West Virginia.

"Can't win conference without winning games. I don't know, you know we've always been a really good team on the road and just being able to finish games like that, I think that's one of our strong suits," junior Kyla Abraham said.

"Cliche to say 1-0, but that has to be your mindset every day when you show up and you know, we've put ourselves in a position where we control our own destiny," head coach Nicki Collen said.

Baylor takes on West Virginia on Sunday at noon.

Follow Shahji on social media!