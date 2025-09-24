Baylor looks to bounce back on the road in game against Oklahoma State

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — To say the least, it has been a memorable four games for Baylor football so far this season.

A walk off field goal by Arizona State at McLane Stadium brings the Bears to 2-2 for the season and now they are heading to Stillwater looking to bounce back against Oklahoma State.

Baylor looks to bounce back in road game against Oklahoma State

"Saturday's game was a tough one," head coach Dave Aranda said. "But, I think the message there is that hey, you can prepare, you can practice, you can do all of the things — that doesn't mean you're gonna win. There's still more things that you gotta do."

"There's no participation trophy for preparing right and staying late and doing the extra all these details matter and so we're really focused on that," he added.

The Bears enter Stillwater following the firing of Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy after 21 years on the job. While the Cowboys are reeling, the Bears understand that they still have a talented roster.

"They play hard, you know. They get after the ball, their record doesn't reflect the kind of team they are. They got a lot of talent and they're gonna be ready to play," safety Devyn Bobby said.

"Same thing we always talk about — respect all, fear none. We take that into every week, you know they're still a great program. They have great coaching staff, great athletes on the field, so we gotta be prepared and ready for them," wide receiver Kobe Prentice said.

After the Arizona State game, head coach Aranda spoke about complimentary football. While the defense had a great game last week, the offense struggled — and they are looking to find that balance.

"Obviously we didn't get the win, so we got to get better so you know a lot of people might say we had a great game but we didn't get to win — we could have had more stops, had more turnovers, but you know we're still having to attack everyday mindset and we're trying to get better," Bobby said.

"The higher level than all of that is the team is that you know if one side's down the other side picks it up. We need to be able to have that, you know, when we've played at the level that we need to play, we play that way and so we're going to continue to aim for it," Aranda said.

Baylor vs Oklahoma State is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. this Saturday.

