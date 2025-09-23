Oklahoma State fires head football coach ahead of Baylor game

Oklahoma State has fired head football coach Mike Gundy, sources tell ESPN's Pete Thamel on Tuesday.

This comes one day after Gundy, a Sooner alum, told reporters that he "100 percent" intended on remaining at Oklahoma State after the 2025 season.

"I'm under contract, here, for I think 3½ years," Gundy said Monday. "When I was hired here to take this job, ever since that day, I've put my heart and soul into this and I will continue to do that until at some point, if I say I don't want to do it or if somebody else says we don't want you to do it."

According to ESPN, Gundy will be owed $15 million.

Baylor is on the road Saturday against Oklahoma. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m.

The Bears are looking to bounce back after a loss to Arizona State.

"The vibes are good, the vibes are high right now, we got a bounce back mentality. We've moved on from that and we're focusing on Oklahoma State," Baylor safety Devyn Bobby said to media on Tuesday.