Oklahoma State fires head football coach ahead of Baylor game

Spenser Heaps/AP
FILE - Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy looks on in the first half of an NCAA college football game against BYU, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Spenser Heaps, File)
Oklahoma State has fired head football coach Mike Gundy, sources tell ESPN's Pete Thamel on Tuesday.

This comes one day after Gundy, a Sooner alum, told reporters that he "100 percent" intended on remaining at Oklahoma State after the 2025 season.

"I'm under contract, here, for I think 3½ years," Gundy said Monday. "When I was hired here to take this job, ever since that day, I've put my heart and soul into this and I will continue to do that until at some point, if I say I don't want to do it or if somebody else says we don't want you to do it."

According to ESPN, Gundy will be owed $15 million.

Baylor is on the road Saturday against Oklahoma. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m.

The Bears are looking to bounce back after a loss to Arizona State.

"The vibes are good, the vibes are high right now, we got a bounce back mentality. We've moved on from that and we're focusing on Oklahoma State," Baylor safety Devyn Bobby said to media on Tuesday.

