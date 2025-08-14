Baylor football to dawn Gold Chrome helmets against Auburn

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor football announces the return of a classic look.

The Bears bring back the Gold Chrome helmet and is set to debut in their season opener against Auburn.

The Chrome helmets reached nationwide fame for the Bears from 2013-2017. It won't be the same helmet, but an homage with a modern twist.

Baylor put out a video on social media, hyping up the comeback of a fan favorite.

The Bears take on Auburn on Friday, August 29 at 7:00 p.m.

