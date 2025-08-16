WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco High School is going through a lot of changes for the 2025 season.

Watch the full story here:

Road to Red Zone 2025: Waco Lions

New facilities and a new coaching staff led by first year head coach Esrom Martinez.

Coach Martinez is more than familiar with Central Texas as he has been part of University, Midway and Connally's athletic departments.

For coach Martinez and the athletes, they view this as a new era.

"It's exciting. I mean, I think the community is really excited. I think there's a lot of people that haven't been really excited like they have been lately, and I think this new era and being from around here and people knowing me, I think it's bringing a lot of life to the community," Martinez said.

"I know one thing, we're going to play hard and day our kids are gonna be, you know, good citizens and good students," he said.

The Lions will host Granbury on Friday, Aug. 29 to open the 2025 season.

