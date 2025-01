HOLLAND, Texas (KXXV) — Heath Hohman will not be returning as the head football coach of the Holland Hornets as confirmed by Hohman to 25 Sports.

Heath Hohman was announced as the head coach of the Holland Hornets back in February of 2024, taking over coaching duties from Brad Talbert, who retired after 12 seasons.

The Hornets this past season finished 7-4 and 3-2 in district play.

