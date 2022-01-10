Watch
Mart football coach Kevin Hoffman, winner of three state titles, announces retirement

Jack Allen KXXV
Posted at 3:09 PM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 16:45:45-05

MART, Texas — After seven seasons in charge, Mart Head Football Coach/Athletic Director Kevin Hoffman announced his retirement Monday afternoon.

Hoffman took over as the Panthers' Head Coach back in 2016. In his seven seasons at the helm, he led Mart to four state championship appearances, winning three. He was the first Mart coach to win back-to-back state titles.

Prior to serving as head coach, Hoffman was an assistant in Mart for six more seasons.

The Panthers went 83-8 under Hoffman. They won at least 12 games in every year of his head coaching tenure.

The Mart AD/HFC position is posted on the school district's web site.

