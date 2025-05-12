'We're suffering': Marlin residents call for state support following weeklong water outage

MARLIN, Texas — Residents in Marlin are pleading for help and accountability after enduring more than a week without clean water, with many still facing high water bills.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“We voted you in, do something, help us! We voted you in, please do something, help your citizens,” said Marlin resident Sammy Bosnack.

A plea for help from our neighbors in Marlin who are fresh off going more than a week without water.

“The city is responsible and we are suffering,” said Bosnack.

Although water service is restored and the city’s plant is operational, some of our neighbors still have a lot of unanswered questions.

“Where is our money going and what are they going to do to fix the problem,” said Bosnack.

Telling 25 News they believe the issue isn’t being handled properly.

“We need resources and proper management to deal with this issue and it is not the mayor’s fault,” said Bosnack.

Last week 25 News attended a special called city council meetingwhere a disaster declaration and boil water notice were extended another 45 days. The city says it will continue utilizing two portable water treatment plants, but neighbors 25 News talked to tell us they're more worried about their upcoming water bills.

“We shouldn’t have to pay a water bill, I have a $300 water bill that I have to pay right now by the 23rd. It’s always high, my water bill is higher than my electric bill sometimes. We pay for all this junk that is not getting fixed,” said Bosnack.

Believing accommodations should have been made due to the lack of water.

“They are taking our money and stealing it. We can’t drink the water, we get rashes when we take baths with the water, it smells like chlorine,” said Bosnack.

And wishing something more would be done.

“Get some resources in here, write to the government. Do something more than blaming and pointing fingers,” said Bosnack.

Monday is the last day that disaster relief efforts will be offered at First Baptist Church.

The city of Marlin remains under a boil water notice.

