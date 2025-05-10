Local teens help out amid Marlin water crisis

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — As the City of Marlin continues to endure another water crisis, local teens pitch in and help pass out water to neighbors.



Marlin students pass out water at First Baptist Church

First Baptist Church plans to serve dinner every day at 4 p.m. until potable water is available

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I realized our community needs our support because it's been a week without water," said Marlin student Teodrick Bailey.

Instead of sitting at home, Bailey and a group of high school students decided to volunteer their time, passing out water at First Baptist Church in Marlin. He's helping because he understands the pain those in his community are feeling.

Our 25 News reporter asked Teodrick a few questions:

"Have you experienced this past week without water?" asked reporter Chantale Belefanti.

"Yes, ma'am," said Bailey.

"How has that been for you?" said Belefanti.

"It's been frustrating. You can't take a shower, wash clothes, you can't do it," said Bailey.

Chris Parmer, the pastor at First Baptist Church, said for the past week, they've been filling the needs of Marlin residents.

"We've probably served over 200 in the laundry facility. We've probably done somewhere between 400 and 500 showers," said Parmer.

Residents may need to hold on a little longer before the city is in completely in the clear.

"I think they were trying to get the potable water back up sometime soon, hopefully, maybe even this weekend. I know that they just extended the disaster by another 30-45 days," said Parmer.

In the meantime, Bailey wants to give back as much as he can.

"This means a lot. We've been through a lot together, and we need each other for support," said Bailey.

