'I’m so excited because we have the water back': Marlin business owner looks to put water crisis behind her

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — As Marlin's water is back in supply, local business owner Rosaura Perez talks on the struggles faced to keep doors open during yet another water crisis.



The water crisis started on April 29th

Perez had Oakland Nutrition opened for a little more than three years

Perez is a Chilton resident, bringing and using water from her home to help her business

Watch how this business owner has dealt with the problem:

'I’m so excited because we have the water back' Local business owner looks to put water crisis behind

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The water is back on in Marlin, but the concerns are still there.

“You see, it looks real nasty,” Rosaura Perez said, owner of Oakland Nutrition in Marlin.

Rosaura Perez has owned Oakland Nutrition for a little more than three years. She tells 25 News the city’s water has always been an issue.

“Every time it's like they cut the water, the water is not good, or you have to be in the boil water,” Perez said. “Sometimes we have to close the business and we don't see no people around or like every time we have a lot of water issues, they close everything down all the all the businesses and it's hard to keep the business going because we don't have any people,” she added.

When there's no water, there are no customers, which means no money coming in. But Rosaura’s saving grace is living in Chilton and using the water from there.

“I was using the bottled waters, the big bottled waters. I was bringing it from Chilton from my house. I clean water to use right here in my business to keep it going because if not you can't have a business. I cannot have nothing,” Perez said.

Making it through and making it work, Rosaura is pleased that this water issue is in the past.

“I’m so excited because we have the water back hopefully we stay with the water and super excited that we already have the water,” Perez concluded.

