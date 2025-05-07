Marlin asks residents to assist in water system recovery

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Marlin is working to restore water service and is asking residents to assist by running their faucets until the water flows steadily.

City officials said the request is aimed at helping move water through the system and clear out trapped air as service returns. Once a constant flow is achieved, residents should turn off their faucets.

A boil water notice remains in effect, and residents are advised to continue boiling all water used for drinking, cooking, and hygiene until further notice.

Crews are continuing repair efforts, and updates will be provided as more progress is made.