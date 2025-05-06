Marlin school board votes to request TEA waiver following ongoing water crisis

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — Marlin ISD is seeking a state waiver to possibly adjust the school calendar after five days of closures due to the ongoing water crisis. The district confirms seniors are still on track to graduate.



Marlin ISD canceled classes for a fifth straight day due to the city’s continued water outage.

The school board unanimously voted to request a TEA waiver to possibly adjust the required instructional minutes.

Despite the closures, district officials confirm seniors remain on track to graduate.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Classes have now been canceled for five days straight following no water within the city of Marlin.

Monday night, during a regularly scheduled Marlin ISD board meeting, board members voted 7-0 to approve requesting a waiver from the Texas Education Agency that will allow them to make adjustments to the school year calendar.

“We have to be in school for 75,600 minutes, a waiver will allow us to go under that actual amount but as a community we have to ask ourselves, ‘what do we feel is best for our children," Marlin ISD Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson said.

The board did not specify exactly what those adjustments would be, but this waiver will allow them to determine whether or not they want to adjust or extend their school year calendar.

Something that’s been a major concern for many of our neighbors.

“The children, they are the young Americans, they are our future. How can they have a future if they can’t go to school because there is no water,” Marlin resident Donna Cardwell said.

25 News spoke to Marlin ISD superintendent Dr.Darryl Henson before the meeting, and he confirmed that district seniors are still on track to graduate on time.

Henson said that Marlin ISD has been forced to cancel classes for 13 days this school year due to the water crisis.

According to a post on the district's Facebook page, classes are canceled again for Tuesday, but all teachers and staff are expected to return.

