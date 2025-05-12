Disaster Relief Ministry in Marlin ending services provided at church during water outages

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — The Disaster Relief Ministry of the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention teamed up with First Baptist Church Marlin to offer services to Marlin residents while consistent water service was unavailable.

Operations will cease Monday evening, and the disaster team will leave Tuesday.

Service options:

- Showers are available until 6:45 p.m. on Monday

- Laundry accepted until 12 p.m. Monday but must be picked up by 7:00 p.m.

- Meal service offered at 4:00 p.m. Monday