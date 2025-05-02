Marlin officials continue working to resolve water issues

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Marlin continues to respond to a water crisis following storm-related damage to its water plant, which has left residents without reliable water service since Friday evening.

According to city officials, power disruptions during the storm are believed to have damaged the water plant's computer and electrical systems. Despite the involvement of experienced contractors, a definitive diagnosis and solution have not yet been found.

City staff remain dedicated to resolving the issue and have partnered with the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to coordinate emergency services. Earlier this week, Mayor Carolyn Byrd issued a Declaration of Disaster and sent a formal request for assistance to the Governor’s Office.

Mayor Byrd has also communicated with State Senator Brian Birdwell and State Representative Angelia Orr, both of whom are actively working to support the community.

In the meantime,mobile shower and laundry units have been brought in for residents.City officials will announce specific locations and operating times in a forthcoming update.