Shower and laundry units now available to Marlin community

UPDATE: At 7:57 a.m., the SBTC coordinator said resources have been delayed a few hours as they await water tankers being delivered from an H-E-B.

ORIGINAL: The Southern Baptists of Texas Convention (SBTC) Disaster Relief is providing support to Marlin residents by deploying mobile showers and laundry units in response to the city’s water emergency.

The units, stationed at First Baptist Church, Marlin, are open to the public. SBTC is working in coordination with Marlin Fire Chief Justin Parker to ensure residents have access to basic hygiene services.

“We are planning for a one-week response and will extend if needed,” said SBTC Disaster Relief Director Scottie Stice. “We are honored to serve the residents of the city of Marlin and are working in cooperation with Pastor Chip Parmer.”

The response comes as the city continues to face widespread water outages and pressure issues, prompting a local disaster declaration earlier this week.

