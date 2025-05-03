Marlin residents spend another day without water

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — Marlin residents go another day without water. Residents in Marlin are in their fourth day without water.



The City of Marlin says power disruptions during this week's storms damaged the local water plant's computer and electrical system

Schools in Marlin closed due to the city not having water

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I can say this is the worst experience of my life," said Marlin resident Diamond Robinson.

Robinson is going on day four with no water.

Our 25 News reporter, Chantale Belefanti, asked Robinson: "How have you been managing?" said Belefanti.

"It’s actually been hard to be honest because I just had a baby. I have a one-year-old and a 7 and 8-year-old," said Robinson.

Robinson and her family came to First Baptist church to shower and wash their clothes.

“It’s not your own shower so it wont be the best but it will be something. We took a shower last night at my moms and it was good but it’s nothing like bathing at your own home," said Robinson.

First Baptist Church called in the Southern Baptists Convention of Texas, which has delivered shower and laundry facilities to Marlin.

Pastor Chip Parmer said, while this may not be home, it will be clean and free.

“If you come and just see we have a complete unit you can wash your hands, it’s got a mirror, it’s got racks for your towels and your clothes and everything will be cleaned after each use and we’ll make sure that it’s nice and sanitary," said Parmer.

The city of Marlin is asking residents for patience. They went to social media saying:

"[We] retained the services of experienced contractors who are experts in the area, there has not been a diagnosis that has led to a solution."

Earlier this week, Mayor Susan Byrd issued a disaster declaration and asked the State for assistance.

But while people wait, the church is working to offer relief.

“Sometimes we don’t always think about just the opportunity to take a shower, which is something that we need to do, and we take it for granted," said Parmer.

Meanwhile, Robinson and her husband are just trying to make it.

“For it to be out this long, four days is kinda tough, but we’ll get through it," said Marlin resident Otira Robinson.

“Us not having water in Marlin is hard," said Robinson.

