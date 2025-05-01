Free water distribution is available at designated locations in Marlin amid ongoing issues

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — Many are calling for the city to distribute water, but some places have taken matters into their own hands.

May 1, 2025:



The Samaritan House is currently distributing bottled water to local residents in response to ongoing water service disruptions in the area.

Cases of water are being handed out behind the Samaritan House on a first-come, first-served basis. Organizers say distribution will continue until supplies run out, with a limit of one case per person.

The Samaritan House is located at 154 Live Oak St, Marlin, TX 76661.



May 3, 2025:



Water will be distributed at Gospel Lighthouse

1009 Liveoak, beginning at 10 a.m.

