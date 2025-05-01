Free water distribution is available at designated locations in Marlin amid ongoing issues

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — Many are calling for the city to distribute water, but some places have taken matters into their own hands.
May 1, 2025:
- The Samaritan House is currently distributing bottled water to local residents in response to ongoing water service disruptions in the area.
- Cases of water are being handed out behind the Samaritan House on a first-come, first-served basis. Organizers say distribution will continue until supplies run out, with a limit of one case per person.
- The Samaritan House is located at 154 Live Oak St, Marlin, TX 76661.
May 3, 2025:
- Water will be distributed at Gospel Lighthouse
- 1009 Liveoak, beginning at 10 a.m.
For more coverage on Marlin water, clickhere.