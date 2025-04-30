City of Marlin makes 'urgent request' for trailer of bottled water

MARLIN, Texas — Water outages in the City of Marlin shut down local schools on Wednesday, as the community continues to endure water issues. As a result, the City made an urgent request to the State of Texas for assistance.

On its Facebook page, the City posted, "Technicians and an engineer continue to troubleshoot the computer issues at the water plant and are making adjustments as needed. We have submitted an urgent request for a trailer load of bottled water to the State Operations Center. If this request is approved, we will post the time and location of the point of distribution."

The district announced the closure early Wednesday morning, citing the inability to maintain necessary operations without adequate water service. Officials said they are working closely with local utility providers to resolve the issue and restore full service as quickly as possible.

The City has been working with the Texas Dept. of Emergency Management, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and Falls County Emergency Management.

No timeline has been provided for water service to return to normal.

