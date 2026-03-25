Paxton Graf serves as the Neighborhood Reporter for Bell, Coryell, and Lampasas Counties.

Paxton joined the 25 News family as a Neighborhood Reporter in June 2026.

Born and raised in Grand Prairie, Texas and graduated from South Grand Prairie High School. Paxton attended Texas State University, where he graduated with his Electronic Media degree in 2024.

While at Texas State, Paxton was the sports director for the student-run radio station, KTSW 89.9. While director Paxton earned numerous honors, including two national awards and one statewide award for “Best Sports Play-By-Play.”

After graduation, Paxton got his first TV job as an Anchor/Reporter for KMID in Odessa, Texas. In April of 2026 he was named a Texas Broadcast News finalist for best Small Market Specialty/Beat Reporting.

Paxton’s ultimate career goal is to become a sports broadcaster for college football. He bases his work on longtime voice of the Texas Longhorns, Craig Way, after growing up listening to his historic broadcasts.

Outside of work, Paxton loves camping and exploring the greater Central Texas/Hill Country area. As well as spending time with his family and girlfriend.

If you see him around, make sure to say hello, and if you have a story idea, feel free to shoot him an email!