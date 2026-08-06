LAMPASAS, Texas (KXXV) — The Lampasas County Museum is undergoing a months-long restoration after a major roof leak on Mother's Day caused serious structural damage, forcing the historic building to close.

WATCH the full story here:

Lampasas County Museum undergoes restoration after major storm damage

More than $200,000 has been spent on repairs, including a new roof and support beams installed to help preserve the building for decades to come.

The museum has been a part of the Lampasas community since the bicentennial in 1976, though the history inside stretches back generations. Museum board members say everything changed after the Mother's Day storm caused serious structural damage above the ceiling.

Carol Wright, a museum board member, said the damage revealed more problems than initially expected.

"We found a lot of old damage and so we've just decided we want this building because it's in a historic part of town and we wanted to stay here, so we're having it redone, completely redone," Wright said.

The museum had to be emptied so repairs could begin. Despite the extensive damage, most of the artifacts inside survived.

"We were so blessed that it was mainly just in the store and that area… but then when we got in and really started looking, there was extensive damage, but thankfully not artifacts," board member Sherry Gillen said.

Longtime Lampasas resident and business owner Ernest Goodwin said the museum plays an important role in keeping local history alive.

"I think it displays the history, a lot of the history of Lampassas, Texas, which is very appreciated, and I, I would hate for us to ever lose that history… You don't wanna forget history. You forget history, then you screw up pretty bad," Goodwin said.

The museum hopes to reopen by September to host the "Western on Western" fundraising event on Saturday, Sept. 19.

Western on Western Details:

WHO: Performance by The Derailers

WHEN: Saturday, September 19th (Gates open at 5:30pm

WHERE: 303 S. Western Avenue

Tickets start at $25. For more information, contact Lampasas County Museum

Email: lampasasmuseum@gmail.com

Website: https://www.lampasasmuseum.org/

Phone: 512-556-2224

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

