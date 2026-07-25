WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Families across Central Texas are feeling the pinch of inflation as they prepare for the upcoming fall semester, and the Waco Police Department stepped in to help ease the financial burden.

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Waco police hand out free backpacks, amid record breaking Back to School season

Waco police hosted their annual Back to School Bash Saturday at the Waco Convention Center, where volunteers handed out more than 1,500 free backpacks filled with school supplies. Free haircuts and other services were also available at the event.

"It's a lot of pressure getting all your kids' school supplies, school clothes...it costs a lot, especially with prices so high these days," parent, Raven Adams said.

The National Retail Federation expects families to spend a record-breaking amount on back-to-school shopping this year.

"School supplies are expensive. New backpacks are expensive, so the Waco Police Department just wants to be able to relieve some of that financial burden off of our families," Cierra Shipley of the Waco Police Department said.

For some families, the event saves more than just money.

"Gas going to and from each store to get all the needed materials and school supplies that every kid needs, and all the supplies are actually different for each grade," parent, Lacey Griffin Smith said.

Organizers hope to help even more families across Central Texas in the future. The first day of school for Waco ISD is Wednesday, August 12.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

