Copperas Cove ISD and Walmart kick off 12th annual 'Stuff the Bus' school supply drive

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — Volunteers outside the Walmart in Copperas Cove are working to fill a school bus with backpacks, notebooks, scissors and other classroom essentials as the 12th annual "Stuff the Bus" drive gets underway.

The drive is a partnership between Walmart and Copperas Cove ISD aimed at helping students whose families may be struggling financially.

Kurtis Quillen with CCISD said the need in the district is significant.

"In Copperas Cove ISD, about two in every three students is considered by the state to be economically disadvantaged. We know that there is a great need."

District leaders say the supplies collected will go directly to counselors on all 11 CCISD campuses and stay in the community year-round.

"It lets every student start the year off with one less worry. It lets every mom and dad in the district start the year off with one less worry," Quillen said.

Walmart Store Manager Mandy Zimmerman says the event is personal for her because she grew up in Copperas Cove and graduated from CCISD herself.

"It's amazing to be able to give back to the people you grew up with and to their siblings," Zimmerman said.

Organizers estimate the event brings in between $35,000 to $50,000 worth of school supplies every year.

"You just don't know what people are going through, so to be able to help them and say, 'Hey, we're here for you,' it's an amazing feeling," Zimmerman said.

The "Stuff the Bus" drive continues Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Donations can also be made here.

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