Bell County Comic Con returns for its 10th year, biggest event yet

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — The Bell County Comic Con is back in Central Texas this weekend, and organizers say the 10th annual event could be the biggest one yet, with between 35,000 and 40,000 people expected to pack the Bell County Expo Center.

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Bell County Comic Con returns for it's 10th year, biggest event yet

From superheroes and anime characters to movie legends and comic book collectibles, the event is once again turning Central Texas into a pop culture destination.

Organizers say the celebrity lineup and affordability are what set Bell County Comic Con apart from larger conventions around the country.

"We bring in all this talent not just from Texas, but all over the U.S. and even some out of the country," Co-Founder Johnny Huang said.

This year's celebrity lineup includes Lou Ferrigno — the original Incredible Hulk — along with actors from Power Rangers, Seinfeld, Napoleon Dynamite, and more.

"A show like this gives people a chance to connect with the fans - the photo ops, the Q-and-A's. It's fun because as a kid I didn't have a Comic-Con to attend," Lou Ferrigno said.

Beyond the celebrity appearances, organizers say keeping the event affordable for families is a top priority.

"We wanted to make it so affordable there shouldn't be any reason for you not to come. Parking is free. We're giving away over 10,000 comic books, and kids' tickets start at five dollars," Huang said.

Fans say that family-friendly atmosphere is what keeps them coming back year after year.

"It really is the number one (comic con). Everybody here is just amazing, it's family-oriented, and it feels like a family," Sanderson Sisters ATX said.

With cosplay contests, celebrity panels, and interactive activities, organizers hope fans leave feeling like they stepped into another world.

"Families come in and smile and forget they're in Temple or Belton… they're like, 'Oh my gosh, we're in Disneyland,' but instead of Mickey Mouse, we're seeing superheroes," Huang said.

Organizers say the event is expected to sell out, as tickets are going fast.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

