SALADO, Texas (KXXV) — Salado's historic district is getting a new gun shop after its owners successfully challenged a local ordinance that initially blocked them from opening — with state law ultimately deciding the outcome.

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New gun shop coming to Salado after state law overrides local ordinance

Tawyna and William Dankert signed a lease in the historic district, looking to turn their military backgrounds and love for the outdoors into a business.

"We've always had a passion for firearms… and we wanted to bring that to the community, so we just went for it," Tawyna said.

After signing the lease, the Dankerts discovered a local ordinance banning gun stores in the area.

"I had no idea we were blindsided for sure that there was some ordinance out there that we had no idea existed," Tawyna said.

The Dankerts pushed back, pointing to a Texas law that stops cities from using zoning rules to control firearm sales. Village Administrator John Benson confirmed state law overrides local ordinances.

"The state Legislature back in 2018 did pass a new state law that allows gun shops… and that supersedes local zoning authority," Benson said.

After weeks of meetings and public discussions, village aldermen voted unanimously to change the local ordinance.

"In full transparency, I almost started crying… it was complete excitement," Tawyna said.

With a certificate of occupancy in hand, the Dankerts say the community has rallied behind them, including other local business owners.

"Everyone knows everybody, and so everyone is wanting success for the other individuals, they want other people to shine, and I think that everyone rallying behind Will and Tanya is just showing that they're the people for it," Slade Luster, owner of McCain's Bakery & Cafe, said.

The shop will offer firearms, hunting gear, apparel, and community events. It is set to officially open on Aug. 28 at 10 a.m..

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

