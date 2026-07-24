KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen police are still investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman who was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 14 shortly before midnight on Wednesday.

WATCH the story here:

Killeen police confirm Flock cameras not used in investigation of deadly IH-14 pedestrian crash

Surveillance footage from a nearby car dealership captured first responders arriving at the scene between 10:40 p.m. and 11 p.m. Police confirmed the woman left a vehicle, landed in the highway, and was struck by a white Audi. The driver of the Audi and others stopped to help, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash took place westbound on IH-14 between Rosewood Drive and E. Stan Schlueter Loop on Wednesday, July 22.

Key questions remain unanswered in the investigation, including the identity of the woman, whether she left the vehicle willingly or was forced out, and the current whereabouts of the vehicle she exited.

Killeen police have not released additional details.

I asked Killeen police whether Flock cameras are being used in the investigation. Police said:

"No, Flock cameras are not being used in this investigation."

Community members have continued to ask the same question online this week, "where are the flock cameras?"

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Killeen Police Department Traffic Unit at (254) 501-8830.

Updates as of July 24, 2026:

