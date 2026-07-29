KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Faith Sidman's parents are speaking out after their daughter was struck and killed on IH-14 in Killeen on July 22, calling for justice and asking the public for help.

WATCH the full story here:

Faith Sidman's parents speak out after deadly IH-14 crash

Sidman, who was visiting Killeen from Eugene, Oregon, had been riding as a passenger in a truck when she exited the vehicle — either willingly or by force — and was hit and killed by passing vehicles.

"I hope that everyone sees how much we miss our little girl and want to bring some sort of justice for her and they can continue to help us," her father, Matt Sidman, said

Sidman's mother, Tara Kuck, said Sidman had been visiting friends with hopes of one day making Texas her home.

"She wanted to come visit Texas and see if it might be a place she'd want to live. She'd always loved Texas, she has other friends in other parts of Texas," Kuck said.

According to her parents, on the evening of July 22, between 8:30 p.m. and 10:40 p.m., Sidman was at either Wet Willie's or Tipsy Table Sports Bar when she began texting friends that she wanted to come home. Shortly after, her parents received a call that she had died.

"At first I started getting calls and text messages from a friend of hers who had been on the phone with her, when there were some things going on in the vehicle. And then he thought the phone just hung up. And so he alerted me there could be a problem. And so I saw where her phone was. It hadn't moved. So I called local police. Probably two hours later, I got a call from the lieutenant that they had found her and she had passed," Kuck said.

Despite the tragedy, Sidman's parents expressed gratitude toward the driver who struck her but pulled over and stopped traffic to check on her.

"Thank you for caring. Thank you for stopping, being there with her when she passed. People put their own safety at risk on the highway to protect her. And we just want to say thank you," Kuck said.

Investigators have located the truck Sidman was riding in and have identified the driver. No name has been publicly released.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Killeen Police or Crime Stoppers.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.