Recap the Top 5 Stories of 2024 with 25 News

25 News and our reporters were in your Central Texas neighborhoods all year long — discovering, learning about, and reporting on the issues, stories, and events that happened in your community in 2024.

We've compiled our top five stories of the year, so you can revisit a few stories from your neighborhoods.

1. Texas saying goodbye to vehicle inspections in 2025 — January 3, by Heather Healy

2024 is the last year Texans will be required to have their vehicles inspected, and many Texans are excited to cross this off of their to-do lists.

Drivers will still have to pay the annual inspection fee, but will no longer need to take their vehicles in for inspection prior to registering it.

If a vehicle has not been registered, drivers will pay $16.75 instead.

While this was a relief for many, there are still concerns about safety on the roads.

2. Contaminated fuel from local Circle K causing cars to break down — June 3, by Kadence MaKenna

Several Central Texans experienced break-downs after filling their vehicles with contaminated fuel from a Robinson Circle K gas station on May 26.

These customers got the inventory report from Circle K, showing there were 604 gallons of water in the premium tank.

3. Killeen ISD employee placed on administrative leave following arrest — September 24, by Epiphany La'Sha

Killeen ISD's Executive Director of Administration was pulled over and arrested on Saturday, Sept. 21, following a search and the discovery of under two grams of marijuana in the vehicle.

Jennifer Washington was placed on leave following the arrest.

4. Local rodeo siblings are heading to the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas — November 24, by Chantale Belefanti

Two Whitney siblings advanced to the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, and they credited their many hours of practice, their family, and faith to getting them so far.

Dylan Hancock ranked ninth in the world for tie-down roping, and his younger sister, Macy competed in breakaway roping — the siblings completed against over 120 other competitors in December.

5. 'I've been robbed': Local pet owner says Animal Hospital of Waco forced her to surrender her dog — September 16, by Bobby Poitevint

Tiffany Keller took her dog Millie to the Animal Hospital of Waco for treatment in September, and staff told her that the treatment would cost around $2,400.

Keller told them she didn't have the money right away, and told 25 News the only option they gave her was to sign surrender papers for her dog.

Keller says she went back two to three days later to try and get Millie back and pay for treatment, but it was too late — she was told Millie had already been adopted out.

(Editor's Note: Tiffany Keller and her dog were reunited following this incident — that story can be read here.)

Thank you for letting us into your neighborhoods in 2024, and for allowing 25 News to be a part of moments, memories, and stories alongside you and your Central Texas community.