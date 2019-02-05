Email: Kadence.MaKenna@kxxv.com

Kadence MaKenna serves as the Neighborhood Reporter for Hewitt, Robinson, and Woodway.

Kadence MaKenna joined the 25 News KXXV team in May 2024.

She was born in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. She moved to Spring, Texas when she was in elementary school and lived there until she moved to San Marcos to attend Texas State University in 2021. She worked at The University Star, KTSW 89.9 and Her Campus Media throughout her undergraduate career. She worked as a news intern for CBS Austin in Fall 2023. In Austin, she fell in love with broadcast news and quickly knew she wanted to be a reporter. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science in journalism with a minor in writing in May 2024.

Kadence MaKenna is passionate about highlighting the unheard voices in her community, writing, social media, and using her creative storytelling skills to make an impact.

When she is not reporting, she enjoys writing poetry, watching movies, and spending time with loved ones.

If you happen to see her in public, say hello! If you have a story idea, please send her an email.