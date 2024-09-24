Killeen ISD employee placed on administrative leave following arrest

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen ISD's Executive Director of Administration Jennifer Washington has served over 30 years in education — she was appointed to her current role in 2023, including managing departments such as student services.



According to the Temple Police Department, officers pulled over a vehicle on Saturday that had its driver's side headlight out.

Officers say the driver was Jennifer Washington, the Executive Director of Administration for Killeen ISD — she was confirmed by the district to be one of their employees.

Officers say they noticed a strong odor of marijuana, leading to a search during which they found less than an ounce of the drug.

Both people inside the vehicle were taken to the Bell County Jail on misdemeanor possession charges.

Washington has served over 30 years in education — she was appointed to her current role in 2023, which includes managing departments such as student services.

