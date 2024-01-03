Texas saying goodbye to vehicle inspections in 2025

WACO, Texas — 2024 is the last year Texans will be required to have their vehicles inspected.

Drivers will still have to pay the annual inspection fee of $7.50, but will no longer need to take their vehicle in for inspection prior to registering it.

If a vehicle has not been registered, drivers will pay $16.75 instead.

Many Texans are excited to cross this off their to-do lists, however, concerns are raised for safety on the roads.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

In January of 2025, you'll say goodbye to getting your vehicle inspected.

The fee is still there, but non-commercial vehicles do not need to physically get inspected.

Randy Riggs tells 25 News he’s been driving the streets of Central Texas his entire life.

"I don’t know if it’s going to be more of a risk than not, because the other side says it’s an inconvenience, and Texas is one of 13 states that require the inspection," Riggs said.

"By doing away with the inspection, we join the majority of the states in the country."

However, being with the majority comes with its own challenges.

"The potential for more unsafe vehicles is higher being on the road with the new law being passed, because the vehicles aren’t going to be inspected and looked at,” said General Manager with Texas Star Auto and Tire Repair, Michael DiVenti.

“When we do a state inspection, that gives us the opportunity to look the car over and say, 'Sir, ma’am, we found these deficiencies, these need to be addressed to pass inspection, or before the vehicle passes inspection, but you should do this repair in the very near future',".

One local driver enjoys the convenience of sitting in his car during an inspection at Al’s Drive Thru Inspection in Waco, but he would rather pay the fee and not have to do it every year.

“It’s kind to the point now, where it really don’t mean much anymore, I think it’s a great thing,” Jared Henkelman said.

“Well, you still have to pay,” 25 News' Heather Healy adds.

“You do, but it takes the hassle out of getting this done — I think it’s a great thing," he said.

However, this change means Al's will soon have to close after servicing the community for more than 30 years — forcing an end to a local business.

“I mean for us, with thousands of other inspectors, we’re going to have to shut down," said son of the owner of Al’s, Asim Siddiq.

"We’re not going to have a way to put food on the table, and it’s going to be tough."