Local rodeo siblings are heading the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas

WHITNEY, Texas (KXXV) — Two local Whitney siblings are heading to the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas this year. They credit their many hours of practice, their family, and faith to getting them this far.



Dylan Hancock ranks ninth in the world for tie-down roping, but this will be his first time competing at the National Finals Rodeo

Dylan's younger sister, Macy will be competing in breakaway roping

The Hancock siblings will be competing against more than 120 other competitors in Las Vegas this December.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I’ve always picked up calf roping since I was young. I’ve always taken a liking to it," said calf roper Dylan Hancock.

Dylan Hancock’s liking to calf roping is thanks to four generations of rodeo. Dylan started riding at the age of four. Now, years later he and his sister Macy are headed to the big leagues to compete among the best of the best in rodeos.

“Everybody’s goal is to make the national finals which is in Vegas, but the top goal is to win the world champion," said Dylan.

For Dylan, a rodeo cowboy is the life he’s pursuing, and all eyes are on him. The twenty-year-old ranks ninth in the world for tie-down roping. He has a record of seven seconds in calf roping and last year he was named the rookie of the year by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

He’ll enter his first National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in just a couple of weeks, but he’ll have good company by his side. His sister is also completing at NFR In the junior events.

“I’ve been riding horses since I was three or four but actually the event breaker since I was eight or nine," Macy Hancock said.

"What are you looking forward to?" 25 News' Chantale Belefanti asked.

"Probably just getting the rope on that high level for several days and just the opportunities," Macy responded.

Both Dylan and Macy will compete against over 120 competitors at NFR and both have their eyes on winning big and bringing home the big bucks.

Dylan said there are a few key points to staying focused.

“Hard work and a lot of determination, keep God first and the sky’s the limit," said Dylan.

Macy has a record of 1.9 in breakaway roping and she said it's because of hours of practice, and not by luck.

“We rope every day and practice horses on our good horses and try to be as prepared as we can. You gotta love what you do and work hard and it will pay off in the end,” said Macy.

Big brother Dylan may have passed on those encouraging words to Macy.

“Believe in yourself and tell yourself that you can do it," said Dylan.

