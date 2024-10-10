Surrendered Waco pup reunites with owner after being separated in September

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A "chiweenie" puppy has been reunited with the owner who surrendered her to a Waco animal hospital three weeks ago.

It's a story of concern and confusion — a pet owner believing she had to surrender her family's beloved dog to the Animal Hospital of Waco after being unable to pay for treatment.

Tiffany Keller says she received a phone call Sunday night from a woman who had Millie and who wanted to bring the two back together.

Thirty minutes later, the two were reunited and Tiffany said she recognized Millie instantly.

Millie is still not well and has the same cough she did when Millie first went to get treatment — Keller says she plans to take Millie to another facility for treatment.

While the identity of the phone caller is unknown, Tiffany said when they met, she said, she recognized the woman from the Animal Hospital of Waco.

The two exchanged texts following their meeting, with Tiffany thanking the woman for her efforts in helping — the anonymous woman replying and in one text partially said that "the right thing needed to be done" and while condemning the hospital's actions added, "hopefully this never happens again".

Follow Bobby on social media!