Contaminated fuel from local Circle K causing cars to break down

Broadcast Script:

“I just want my car fixed,” Circle K customer Sammie Marquez said.

People in the community are saying their cars broke down after getting gas at a Circle K on Sunday, May 26.

Sammie Marquez was one of several people impacted by the contaminated fuel at Circle K.

“It’s been very frustrating, I mean, especially with having to, like, trying to find rides to and from work, trying to deal with just going to the store or anything like that, it’s very frustrating,” Marquez said.

Marquez got the inventory report from Circle K showing there were 604 gallons of water in the premium tank.

David Derosier is the general manager at Kish Complete Car Care Center. He explained that the contaminated fuel can mess up multiple components in the fuel system, such as the fuel pump, lines, filter and injectors.

“The water and the gasoline do not mix, they separate. The water is heavier, so it sinks to the bottom of the fuel tank,” Derosier said.

“That means the first thing that gets ingested when you start the car is the water.”

Derosier says that a typical gasoline engine could cost around $2,000 to $3,000 to repair, while a diesel engine could be as high as $15,000 for major fuel system repair.

“Particularly in times of weather that we’ve had recently with all the heavy rains. If the fuel station you go to does not drain properly, those tanks can become contaminated with water,” Derosier said.

Marquez went spoke with Circle K corporate after the incident.

“They just basically told us somebody would get back to us within seven days. Which it’s been seven days, and nobody has got back to us,” Marquez said.