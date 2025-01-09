Marlin Animal Shelter: What animal activists are saying one year later

MARLIN, Texas — It's been one year since the findings of dead and neglected dogs at the Marlin Animal Shelter. The Texas Rangers are investigating the findings and the shelter has remained closed.



January 9th marks one year since the discovery of dead and neglected dogs at the Marlin Animal Shelter.

The Texas Rangers launched their own investigation into the shelter and it is still ongoing.

Animal activists will hold a protest walk and memorial service at the shelter on Saturday, January 11th, from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

January 9th marks one year since the discovery of dead and neglected dogs at the Marlin Animal Shelter.

The incident sparked an outpouring of community concern - leading to numerous protests and petitions.

"Not just the rescues but a lot of animal rights activists and animal lovers came together to ensure this didn't get swept under the rug,” animal activist Dorothy Sanders said.

25 News spoke to one local animal activist who has been heavily involved since the beginning.

Petition organizers gained more than 19,000 signatures on a petition calling for an arrest to be made in the investigation.

The controversy even gained the attention of Governor Greg Abbott.

Shortly after that, the Texas Rangers did launch their own investigation into the Marlin Animal Shelter.

"The more that they are actively investigating, the more that I think we're going to see justice at the end,” Sanders said.

That investigation began in June and is still ongoing.

But until that investigation is complete, they say their fight for justice isn't over.

"We said since day one, on January 13th, 2024, that we will protest until arrests are made, so we will continue to protest until arrests are made,” Sanders said.

The shelter has remained closed since January 9th, 2024.

Animal activists will hold a protest walk and memorial service at the shelter on Saturday, January 11th, from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

For more information, visit here.

Follow Madison on social media!