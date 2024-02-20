Gov. Greg Abbott speaks on concerns about the Marlin Animal Shelter investigation

BELTON, Texas — “I would like the Texas Rangers to come in to do the investigation and let's get this over and hold somebody…anybody accountable that had their hand in doing this to the dogs,” said protester Frances Fischer.

More than a month after claims of animal abuse and neglect at the Marlin Animal Shelter, the saga now has the attention of Gov. Greg Abbott.

“We’ll take a look at it and see if it’s an issue to be referred to the Texas Rangers. It's something that I’ve done countless times but before I can say I can do that I have to look at the packet,” Gov. Abbott said.

For weeks, people in Marlin and all over Central Texas have been rallying every Saturday to protest in front of the Falls County Courthouse.

On Monday morning, protesters took their fight to Belton, where they got the chance to speak with Governor Greg Abbott about their concerns.

“A sign of relief… we know this isn’t the end but for the first time I feel like someone is listening to us,” said protest organizer Dorothy Sanders.

Although many have been calling for the Texas Rangers to investigate, Falls County Sheriff Joe Lopez has so far been refusing to take that step.

“The city of Marlin…they've been shutting us out, they’ve been stonewalling us. Not allowing us to speak, not even giving us a chance to ask questions," Sanders said.

After protesters spoke with Gov. Abbott, he told 25 News that the Marlin Animal Shelter investigation is now one of his top priorities.

“In my heart and part of my passion is to make sure we take care of animals and we look forward to working with them. They gave me a packet that I'll look into and figure out what we can do,” Abbott said.