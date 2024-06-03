Texas Rangers begin investigating abuse allegations at Marlin Animal Shelter

MARLIN, Texas — After months of asking and pleading, the Texas Rangers are officially investigating the Marlin Animal Shelter.

“To know that, yes we are hearing you and that this is not just an inquiry, but it’s actually an investigation — that’s validating to me,” said animal advocate Dorothy Sanders.

It's been nearly five since the initial discovery of dead and neglected dogs at the city animal shelter.

Since then, protesters have spent countless hours fighting and demanding justice for the Marlin dogs.

Animal advocates say they’ve been supplying information and evidence to the rangers for more than a month.

“They guided us through that process and got us to the right contacts to really get this ball rolling with the Texas Rangers," Sanders said.

"Every time we had anything additional that we discovered we would keep them updated. We would keep Abbott's advisors and everybody in the loop as to what we found,” said animal advocate, Frances Fischer.

25 News reached out to the Rangers who responded in an email saying,

“The Texas Rangers are currently investigating alleged violations involving the Marlin Animal Control facilities. The investigation is active and ongoing.”

Animal advocates say they’re thankful for being heard by our state leaders.

“This would not have been possible without Hilary Hickland and her campaign giving us the opportunity to talk to Abbott ourselves — so I'm just thankful for them two,” Sanders said.

The city of Marlin is still conducting its own investigation.

Although this is one step closer to justice, protesters say their fight isn’t over.

“We wanted the Texas Rangers so that we could have a fair and just investigation. And then we want it turned into a trial, when the arrests are made we’ll be there,” said Fischer.