Alexa Conroy

Originally from Florida, Alexa brings her passion for storytelling and community connection to Central Texas as the Morning Reporter for Good Morning Texas. She graduated from the University of Florida in December 2025 with degrees in Sociology and Mass Communications, where she built a strong foundation in broadcast journalism, multimedia reporting, and digital storytelling.

Alexa began her journalism career at UF’s WUFT-TV, where she worked as a reporter, anchor, and producer. She anchored shows like First at Five and Sports in 60 and reported on stories ranging from community development to sports. She also interned at WJXT News4JAX in Jacksonville, working closely with the investigative reporting team on breaking news, pop culture coverage, and multimedia storytelling. In addition, Alexa covered the Gators’ 2025 national championship basketball win.

Alexa’s love for journalism is rooted in strong community engagement and giving people a voice. She is passionate about telling stories that highlight resilience, local impact and the people who make a difference in their communities.

When she’s not chasing stories, Alexa loves yoga, traveling to rodeos, and discovering everything Central Texas has to offer. She would love to hear your story ideas, favorite local spots, and what makes your community special.