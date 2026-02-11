Central Texas Voter Guide: Primary Election March 3, 2026

Key Dates and Deadlines

Mon, Feb 2: Voter Registration Deadline

Tue, Feb 17: Early Voting Begins

Fri, Feb 20: Request Absentee/Mail-In Ballot Deadline

Fri, Feb 27: Early Voting Ends

Tue, March 3 : In-Person Voting

You can register to vote by clicking here.

We will provide election results online on March 3, 2026.

Eligibility requirements:



You are a United States citizen;

You are a resident of the county where you submit the application;

You are at least 17 years and 10 months old on the date your voter registration application is submitted, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day.

You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole); and

You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

In-person Voting

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

Find voting locations by clicking here.

Acceptable forms of photo ID: