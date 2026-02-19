Texas A&M Forest Service breaks ground on new McGregor facility to fight wildfires

MCGREGOR, Texas (KXXV) — Work has begun on a new Texas A&M Forest Service facility in McGregor as part of efforts to help Central Texas fight wildfires more effectively.

The groundbreaking marks a significant milestone for crews who have operated without permanent headquarters since 2010.

"So we've been here since 2010 and we just now beginning to break ground on a permanent office," Lee Andersen with Texas A&M Forest Service said.

The new facility is part of Texas A&M's significant capital investment to build new forest service facilities across the state. Al Davis, director of operations for Texas A&M Forest Service, emphasized the importance of proper equipment and facilities for firefighting efforts.

"If your vehicles aren't working, then you can't fight fires number one. If your equipment's not working, you can't fight fires," Davis said.

February brings elevated fire danger as Central Texas heads into warmer weather, but the work to fight flames begins far from the fire line with proper preparation and equipment maintenance.

Andersen explained the role these responders play in supporting local fire departments.

"The wildland responders that the volunteer fire departments request… and so we've served that capacity up until this point. We'll continue to. Right now we are experiencing some fire danger in the state, obviously windy conditions here today," Andersen said.

Davis says the new facility benefits both firefighters and the community they serve.

The new McGregor building is the second of six planned facilities this year statewide, including locations in Fredericksburg and Nacogdoches.

