FORT WORTH, Texas (KXXV) — The world of rodeo has been shaped by people from all walks of life, but there's a Texas legend still impacting not only our community but the world.

For young cowboy Cason Jackson, the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo means "everything." That one word says it all about the deep meaning this rodeo carries, starting here in Central Texas.

Bill Pickett's legacy lives on through rodeo that celebrates Black cowboys and cowgirls

Bill Pickett was born in 1870 in Williamson County, one of 13 children. Cowboy was in his blood. He began his legacy at local fairs roping, riding and working livestock. But he didn't just compete. He created.

Pickett invented the rodeo event known as bulldogging or steer wrestling. Leaping from horseback and wrestling a steer to the ground became one of rodeo's most iconic events.

Black cowboys were limited and Pickett broke barriers nationwide, performing with the 101 Ranch Wild West Show and eventually becoming one of the first Black inductees into the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame.

"Found out that there were black cowboys, cowgirls all over the United States, but they just didn't have an opportunity to rodeo in the larger rodeos. So he said, I'm gonna create an African-American Rodeo Association and create opportunities for them to rodeo in larger venues," Valarie Howard Cunningham said.

The Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo was founded to provide visibility, access and opportunity.

"He said, I don't believe this. I just can't believe this. There really are Black cowboys, and they are real… tears just started coming down my face," Cunningham said.

Moments like that are why riders like Taries Wood keep coming back.

"I just love the adrenaline, how everybody gets together, everybody have fun. I like doing it for little kids because when I was a little kid I wanted to be like a cowboy watching everybody rodeo, and now here I am today," Wood said.

The rodeo's impact goes beyond the arena. It also creates space for Black-owned businesses to grow.

"It's an honor to be out here… to be able to have this opportunity and get my business name out there, it's a pretty great opportunity. It means a lot," Cameron Sneed said.

For Cunningham, they are only getting started.

"Doing this rodeo, letting our kids know that Black cowboys and cowgirls are for real and teach them about the history of Black cowboys and cowgirls… we have met the mission that Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo was started on," Cunningham said.

The Bill Pickett Rodeo celebrated its 41st anniversary and will be heading back to Fort Worth May 16.

