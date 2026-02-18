Ash Wednesday begins Lent season as Central Texas Christians gather for reflection

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent for Christians across Central Texas, as the faithful gather to observe this sacred day of reflection and spiritual renewal.

At St. Alban's Episcopal Church on North 30th Street, doors will open for Ash Wednesday services where neighbors will receive ashes on their foreheads as a sign of mortality, grief for sins, and commitment to spiritual discipline.

Lent is a 40-day period of fasting, prayer and repentance observed by Christians worldwide. During this season, many followers give up bad habits, increase their dependence on God and strengthen their spiritual practices.

Local Rector Aaron M.G. Zimmerman explains that while Ash Wednesday doesn't appear directly in the Bible, it draws from ancient traditions.

"There's no Ash Wednesday in the Bible, but we do have lots of references of people using ashes and wearing sackcloth or burlap or whatever ways that they would make themselves look on the outside the way they felt on the inside," Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman says the tradition addresses a modern challenge many people face.

"In our modern life, it often feels like we have to put on a happy face when we feel terrible inside. And that can be bad for our mental health. It makes it so that it's hard for us to form community with people because when we're hurting, we need help, but if we look like we're fine, we don't get help," Zimmerman said.

The ashes serve as a visible reminder of humility and honesty, encouraging people to reflect, seek support, and prepare their hearts for the Lenten season ahead. Zimmerman believes the heart of Ash Wednesday goes beyond tradition.

"I'm doing something special for Ash Wednesday, but I think to get in touch with again, I think the reality of life because even in the best life there's almost always some place where you are suffering or in need and it's a way of as a church, as a community saying together we don't have it all figured out," Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman says Lent creates space for reflection, support, and connection with community, reminding people that no one has to walk through life alone.

Lent ends on Holy Thursday, which falls on April 2 this year.

