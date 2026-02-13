Thrift shopping n Waco is helping residents maximize budgets

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco thrift shoppers are turning secondhand shopping into serious savings as the resale market booms across Central Texas.

Watch the full story here:

Another Season Consignment in Waco is helping residents maximize budgets.

At Another Season Consignment in Waco, affordability has become the primary goal for budget-conscious shoppers navigating higher prices across all sectors.

"It's just so important because it's sustainable. People save money. Here at Another Season Consignments you have the opportunity to also make money," said Merra Jenkins, general manager of Another Season Consignment.

The secondhand shopping trend is backed by impressive numbers. According to Capital One's 2025 Resale Report, the secondhand shopping market increased 14.3% since 2024, creating a $56 billion market.

Shoppers in Central Texas and across the U.S. continue looking for ways to maximize their budgets as economic pressures mount.

"So we're in an economy where things are really, really expensive right now. So our customers come in and they're looking to save so they don't have to go buy new off the racks retail," Jenkins said. "Also just the opportunity to clean out your closet and make money. So on the consigner side, I mean that's more money in your pocket."

For local Waco resident Yvette April, thrifting has become more than just shopping – it's a sport with serious strategy.

"Oh, I love to look at shoes. I like to look at handbags. I just like to do the whole works. I love to just shop around," April said.

The appeal of thrifting is spreading across generations, and for April, it has evolved into a cherished family tradition.

"My daughter in Dallas, she likes to thrift as well, and I have friends who like to thrift, so we kind of do this. It's just something to do," April said.

The trend shows no signs of slowing down. One-third of all clothing and apparel purchased in the U.S. over the past year was secondhand. Capital One predicts by 2029 thrifting will continue to grow to $74 billion.

As economic pressures continue, the secondhand market offers both financial relief for shoppers and income opportunities for those looking to monetize their unused clothing and accessories.

